Atar Capital Sells Frontier Integrity Solutions After Successful 9-Year Partnership

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Atar Capital, a Los Angeles-based global private investment firm, has sold Frontier Integrity Solutions (FIS) through a management buyout, marking the culmination of a nine-year partnership that transformed FIS into a leading provider of pipeline inspection and integrity services for the midstream energy sector. The transaction structure ensures continuity of FIS’s mission-critical services while positioning both Atar Capital and FIS for their next phases of growth.

“This transition represents an exciting new chapter for Frontier Integrity Solutions,” said Keyth Pengal, chief executive of FIS, in a statement. “As we enter this next phase, we’re committed to maintaining the integrity of North America’s critical pipeline infrastructure.”

Atar Capital founder and managing partner Cyrus Nikou also expressed confidence that FIS “will continue to thrive under management’s ownership,” noting the work they have done over the past nine years to “protect the critical infrastructure powering” the U.S.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, FIS serves major energy industry players with precision inspection services, detailed project tracking and comprehensive quality assurance solutions.

Atar Capital acquired FIS from Furmanite America Inc. in December 2016, and with nearly 800 certified inspectors and specialists and over 40 years of industry experience, FIS became an essential partner to major energy companies, providing comprehensive midstream quality assurance services that ensure the safety and reliability of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure throughout the U.S.

Under Atar Capital’s ownership, FIS underwent significant operational improvements, including the implementation of advanced tracking and compliance systems, expansion of its professional workforce and strengthening of relationships with key industry customers.

Advertisement

Atar Capital’s principals have collectively completed 90 private equity transactions across 18 countries worldwide and are known for acquiring a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation.

The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise.

Information for this article was sourced from Atar Capital.