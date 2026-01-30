Butterfly Equity Acquires ePac Flexible Packaging to Expand “Seed to Fork” Strategy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Butterfly Equity, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the “seed to fork” food ecosystem, has successfully acquired ePac Holdings from its investor consortium, including Amcor and Indevco North America. The transaction seeks to accelerate ePac’s growth and continue Butterfly’s strategy of partnering with leading companies in the food and beverage sector.

“We have been deeply impressed with ePac’s specialization and their ability to lead the market,” said Eric Tommarello, managing director at Butterfly, in a statement. “The company’s visionary management team has demonstrated a strong track record of execution, and we believe the combination of seamless technology, speed of service and an obsessive focus on the customer experience has created a scalable foundation for continued growth in the digitally printed packaging category.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the new partnership with ePac Holdings will serve as Butterfly’s first platform investment into the packaging market, a critical component of the food value chain in which ePac has already established itself as a market leader.

Virag Patel, chief executive of ePac, will continue to operate the company and has retained a significant ownership interest in the business. In a statement, he said the partnership with Butterfly enables them to “continue disrupting the industry while leveraging Butterfly’s connectivity throughout the food and beverage ecosystem.” Together, the two companies seek to evaluate and deploy next-generation technologies and platforms like ePacONE, which serves as the engine that enables order-to-demand production across its network.

Founded in 2016, ePac operates 14 facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada, specializing in flexible packaging solutions with a particular focus on food end markets and offering customers automated quoting, fast turnaround times and consistent quality across numerous production specifications.

Meanwhile, Butterfly has invested in various category-leading businesses since its establishment in 2016, representing approximately $9 billion in enterprise value, including The Duckhorn Portfolio, Rise Baking Company, Actus Nutrition, Chosen Foods and others.

