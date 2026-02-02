Broadview Group Invests in Citadel EHS to Accelerate National Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Broadview Group, a St. Louis-based private investment firm, has invested in Citadel EHS, a Glendale-based provider of environmental, health, safety and sustainability services to support future growth.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow the business by broadening its breadth of services and serving clients in additional markets, while preserving the employee-centric culture that has been core to Citadel’s success,” said Davis Malone, vice president at Broadview Group, in a statement. “Our mission is to invest in Citadel’s people, leadership and reputation while supporting the Company through its next phase of growth and maintaining what makes Citadel special.”

Citadel will continue to be led by its chief executive officer, Loren Witkin, alongside chief financial officer Jeff Mistarz and chief operating officer Kier DeLeo. The partnership will provide Citadel with the capital and resources needed to accelerate its growth strategy, broaden its capabilities and expand geographically while maintaining its employee-first culture.

Advertisement

“This partnership positions Citadel for the next chapter of growth while ensuring continuity for our employees, clients and partners. Day-to-day business remains unchanged and our leadership and culture remain intact, yet we now have greater resources to innovate and expand,” said Witkin in a statement.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to Citadel on its strategic partnership with Broadview.

Founded in 2020 by industry veterans Jason Logsdon and Clay Hunter, Broadview Group partners with growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution and business services.

Advertisement

Citadel has been employee-owned since 2003. It provides consulting services for technical, regulatory and compliance-driven solutions to various industries. It specializes in helping clients with environmental compliance, permitting, remediation, industry hygiene, building sciences and workplace safety challenges.

Information for this article was sourced from Broadview Group.