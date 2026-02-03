Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires Signature Resolution to Fuel Expansion

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has acquired Signature Resolution LLC, a provider of high-complexity private dispute resolution services. Los Angeles -based Signature plans to utilize the investment to accelerate geographic expansion, invest in platform capabilities and continue broadening equity participation among its base.

“Signature’s compelling value proposition for both clients and neutrals, combined with attractive growth prospects, made this an ideal partnership for LLCP. Outsourced legal services remains a core investment vertical for LLCP, and we’re excited to leverage our experience in the sector to accelerate Signature’s continued expansion and long-term success,” said Ethan Caskey, managing director at LLCP, in a statement.

Established in 2017, Signature is the tenth platform investment in LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund III, connecting law firms, insurance carriers and corporations with its network of approximately 100 affiliated mediators and arbitrators. Upon completion of the transaction, Signature will continue to be led by its four founders, Dario Higuchi, Michael Latin, Louis Meisinger, and Richard Stone, who will all maintain significant equity ownership in the company.

“We believe LLCP is the right partner to support our next phase of growth,” said Higuchi, chief executive of Signature, in a statement. “With LLCP’s support, we can invest further in our platform and continue delivering the highest level of service our neutrals rely on to resolve the most complex disputes.”

LLCP was founded in 1984 and invests across a variety of industries that include business services, franchising and multi-unit retail, education and training, and engineered products and manufacturing. It has managed approximately $18.3 billion of capital across nearly 20 investment funds and invested in approximately 120 portfolio companies.

LLCP was advised by Honigman LLP. Signature was advised by Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP.

Information for this article was sourced from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.