Atomic Insights Raises $10M to Automate RIA Money Movement

San Diego-based fintech firm Atomic Insights has raised $10 million in seed funding to strengthen its real-time custodial data connections, streamline money movement, treasury operations and cash flow reporting for registered investment advisers and family offices. The round was led by global investment firm Aquiline with participation from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and existing investors.

“Atomic was born from seeing first-hand how much time RIAs and family offices lose to manual, error-prone payment workflows,” said Lucas Babbitt, chief executive and co-founder of Atomic Insights, in a statement. “By modernizing money movement and treasury operations, we help firms deliver a true ‘family CFO’ experience at scale, and Aquiline’s partnership will help us bring that infrastructure to more advisors and families.”

A provider of money-movement and workflow automation tools for RIAs and family offices, Atomic Insights has created a platform that centralizes payment requests, automates maker-checker workflows and connects directly to custodians and banks via real-time APIs for wealth managers. The platform helps firms reduce risk by eliminating manual data entry and unifying client portals, document vaults and workflow tools.

Over the past year, Atomic Insights has worked with anchor RIA and family office customers representing over $75 billion in assets. With this funding, Atomic Insights will also continue to expand its operations, launch a new range of supplemental products and strengthen its connectivity in the RIA and family office ecosystems.

Founded in 2023 by Lucas Babbitt and Richard Zazo II, Atomic Insights automates money movement by leveraging real-time custodian APIs and bidirectional integrations with customer relationship management and portfolio management tools. The company leverages key integrations with Addepar, Arch, Canoe and Salesforce.

Information for this article was sourced from Atomic Insights.