Platinum Equity Expands Packaging Portfolio with Norton Investment

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beverly Hills-based private equity investment firm Platinum Equity invested in Hayward-based packaging and containers company Norton Packaging. Financial terms were not disclosed. Norton Packaging chief executive Greg Norton and the Norton family have retained a significant interest in the business, and Norton will continue to lead the company.

“We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Platinum Equity,” said Norton, in a statement. “Platinum’s track record in the packaging sector and its experience helping family-led businesses grow gives us confidence that this is the right partner for the next chapter in Norton’s evolution.”

Founded in 1901 by Bernard W. Norton, the company provides packaging solutions for a range of categories, including paints and coatings, chemicals and cleansers, food products, lubricants and other applications.

Advertisement

Platinum Equity has invested in numerous packaging businesses, including North American horticultural company Growscape, a manufacturer and supplier of horticultural containers and decorative, functional products for the lawn and garden market. It also previously owned BWAY, a manufacturer of rigid metal and plastic containers used to package industrial, bulk food and retail goods.

“For more than a century, Norton has demonstrated a commitment to quality, consistency and deep customer relationships. We believe that foundation, combined with the company’s technical expertise and service-oriented culture, makes Norton an exceptional platform for growth. We see meaningful opportunities to invest in the business, support continued innovation and help the company reach even greater scale,” said Platinum Equity co-president Jacob Kotzubei, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Platinum Equity.