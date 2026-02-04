St. Cloud Backs Revive to Expand Critical Rural Infrastructure

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based private investment firm St. Cloud Capital announced an investment in Missouri-based infrastructure services company Revive Infrastructure Group LLC. This is an investment from St. Cloud’s fourth fund, which has total commitments of $236 million.

“The company’s commitment to deliver essential services to communities with limited infrastructure is consistent with St. Cloud’s investment approach, and we look forward to collaborating with management on future growth,” said Kacy Rozelle, managing partner at St. Cloud Capital, in a statement.

Founded in 2021 by Chad Magee and Samuel LaNasa, Revive is the turnkey parent company of Excel Utility Contractors and Crown Utilities. The company provides critical infrastructure services, offering design and engineering, construction, installation, maintenance and project management services to customers in the telecommunications, power, water, gas and government sectors.

“We are excited to partner with St. Cloud as we continue delivering critical infrastructure services to our customers,” said Magee, chief executive of Revive, in a statement. “This investment will provide the capital needed to support the continued expansion of broadband access, reliable power and clean water for rural communities across the United States.”

Founded in 2001 by Robert Lautz, Marshall Geller and Kacy Rozelle, St. Cloud Capital provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market, including companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million. St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. It typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to successful and experienced ownership entities, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans.

Information for this article was sourced from St. Cloud Capital.