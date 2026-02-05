Blueprint CFO Joins GHJ to Deliver Enhanced Strategic Client Support

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Southern California-based fractional CFO firm merged with GHJ to offer clients a broad suite of services across every stage of growth

Los Angeles-based GHJ, a national advisory, tax and accounting firm, announced that Blueprint CFO, a tenured fractional CFO services firm, has joined GHJ. This partnership brings together Blueprint CFO’s highly personalized financial strategy services with GHJ’s deep bench of expertise across tax, audit and assurance, advisory, and search and staffing solutions.

Founded by Jim Downes, Blueprint CFO has become a trusted collaborator for growing businesses seeking financial clarity and strategy without the cost of a full-time CFO. The firm works across all industries, with specialization in construction, manufacturing, technology and more.

“Joining GHJ allows us to bring even more value to our clients while staying true to the personalized service that defines Blueprint CFO,” Downes said. “Our clients now have access to a wider range of expertise and resources, including GHJ’s national footprint and full-service platform — all delivered with the same hands-on approach they know and trust.”

As GHJ continues to thrive on its own terms through strategic leadership and purposeful expansion, this merger strengthens the breadth of its services and expands its presence in key markets throughout Southern California and beyond.

GHJ will continue to deliver an integrated experience that empowers clients with strategic insights, flexible solutions and proactive leadership — from foundational accounting to long-term growth strategy — with the support of Blueprint CFO’s deep expertise in fractional CFO services.

“This is a natural extension of our commitment to serving clients where they are and helping them scale with purpose,” said Tom Barry, GHJ’s managing partner. “Blueprint CFO has built a reputation for high-quality work and deep relationships. We are excited to welcome their team and strengthen GHJ’s ability to support businesses throughout every stage of their lifecycle.”

GHJ is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients nationwide, backed by its own dispersed workforce.

Information for this article was sourced from GHJ.