PureSpectrum to Scale AI-Driven Research Tech with TA Associates Support

Westlake Village-based market research technology company PureSpectrum has partnered with global private equity firm TA Associates. Under the agreement, PureSpectrum will continue investing in its product innovation and platform scalability.

“PureSpectrum was built to raise the standard for quality, delivery and simplicity in market research,” said McCrary, founder and chief executive of PureSpectrum, in a statement. “TA’s deep experience supporting founder-led, high-growth businesses makes them an ideal partner as we continue to advance that mission. With TA’s support, we are well-positioned to invest behind our platform, expand our capabilities and further simplify how researchers access and trust high-quality insights.”

Michael McCrary

Founded in 2016 by Michael McCrary, PureSpectrum operates a programmatic marketplace and sample management platform that connects market research firms, brands and institutions with a broad, global network of survey respondents. The PureSpectrum Marketplace combines automation, allocation and its proprietary PureScore, an AI-driven quality scoring system designed to improve data quality and reliability.

“Market research is undergoing a meaningful shift toward greater automation and AI-enabled workflows as demand for high-quality human data and sophisticated response validation continues to grow,” said Dylan Hallman, senior vice president at TA, in a statement. “PureSpectrum sits at the intersection of these trends, and its marketplace model positions the company to play a central role in how insights are generated and consumed in the years ahead.”

Founded in 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services and healthcare. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Information for this article was sourced from PureSpectrum.