Credit Key Secures $90M in Growth Capital from Barings

Credit Key, a Los Angeles-based B2B payments and financing platform, raised $90 million in new growth capital and has partnered with global investment manager Barings. The capital will be invested in scaling growth and strengthening Credit Key’s continued product innovation for B2B eCommerce merchants.

“Flexible payment options are becoming a core requirement in B2B eCommerce,” said John Tomich, chief executive and founder of Credit Key, in a statement. “Barings shares our conviction that seamless checkout and access to working capital are critical to how businesses operate today. This partnership reflects the strength of our business and positions us well for our next phase of growth.”

Meanwhile, Barings stated that Credit Key is “building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of B2B eCommerce,” as it plans to carry out the acceleration of product development, scaling partnerships with platform partners and expanding merchant relationships.

“We’re at an inflection point in B2B commerce. As business buying rapidly digitizes, flexible payment options will separate winning platforms from the rest. We’re thrilled to back [Credit Key] as they capture that opportunity,” said Mike Searles, head of North America Capital Solutions, Barings, in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Credit Key helps small businesses pay for what they need to grow through fast, transparent access to net terms and flexible payment options. The platform is embedded directly into merchant eCommerce and sales workflows, removing friction from B2B purchasing and giving buyers more control over cash flow.

Barings is a multibillion-dollar global asset management firm that partners with and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions.

