Accelerating Growth: Shachar G. Scott Joins Sunbit as Chief Marketing Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Shachar G. Scott (k.gill)

Los Angeles-based financial technology company Sunbit has announced the appointment of Shachar G. Scott as chief marketing officer. Scott brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling global brands across technology and consumer products with leadership roles at Meta, Apple, Bumble and Snap.

This key executive hire strengthens Sunbit’s senior leadership team as the company builds on more than a decade of profitable growth and product innovation while expanding into new products, verticals and partnerships across core markets.

Scott most recently served as vice president of global marketing for Meta’s Reality Labs, where she led a 250-person global organization spanning brand, integrated marketing and large-scale campaigns for category-defining consumer technologies. At Sunbit, she will lead global marketing across brand, product marketing, growth, communications and community, helping shape how Sunbit shows up for consumers as it scales its impact.

Advertisement

“From day one, Sunbit has been built around a simple belief: Financial services should work for people, and not the other way around,” said Arad Levertov, co-founder and CEO of Sunbit. “This is the right hire, at the right moment. As we enter our next stage of growth, Shachar’s leadership will extend the scope and scale of awareness in the market. Her experience will be critical as we deepen customer advocacy, sharpen our brand and product positioning, and bring Sunbit’s value to exponentially more people.”

Sunbit’s mission is to redefine financial services by transforming one-time transactions into lifetime relationships, meeting people where they are with personalized, transparent and responsible financial solutions. With $1.4 billion in funding capacity from blue-chip partners, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Barclays, and having already served 5.3 million loan customers using its AI-native platform, Sunbit is positioned to scale its impact while continuing to build trust and long-lasting relationships with consumers.

“Sunbit is solving real problems for real people by making financial services more human, transparent and accessible in everyday life,” said Scott. “I’m excited to help extend that impact, ensuring more consumers understand Sunbit’s value, and that the brand promise reflects the care, responsibility and innovation behind the product.”

Advertisement

Prior to Meta, Scott led marketing at Bumble, where she helped scale the brand globally ahead of its IPO, and held senior leadership roles at Snap, Apple and leading global creative and media agencies. Throughout her career, she has built iconic brands that drive both emotional connection and measurable business growth.

Sunbit is found at more than 60% of all auto dealership service centers and is the second-largest dental patient financing solution. Despite never charging fees of any kind for its buy now, pay later technology or co-branded credit card, Sunbit has achieved sustained profitable growth. Through a seamless approval process that delivers decisions quickly, Sunbit is bringing the speed and accessibility of online transactions to in-person purchases.

Information for this article was sourced from Sunbit.