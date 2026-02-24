Expanding Horizons: Alkeme Insurance Acquisitions Boost Property & Casualty Reach

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ladera Ranch-based insurance brokerage firm Alkeme Insurance has announced the acquisitions of five agencies throughout the fourth quarter of 2025. The newly acquired firms are property and casualty agencies, including San Clemente-based JXX Insurance Agency, Indianapolis-based Merritt Hall, Liberty Corner-based Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, Deerfield Beach-based Bellwether Insurance Group and Santa Ana-based specialized benefits firm Health Connect Insurance Agency.

The acquisitions will enable these agencies to join the firm’s network of growing markets across the United States.

“Joining the Alkeme Collective is an exciting next chapter for Couch Braunsdorf,” said Joe Mignon, chief executive of Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, in a statement. “We gain access to greater resources, broader market relationships and a collaborative national network, all while maintaining the local presence and service approach that clients value.”

Founded in 2020, Alkeme is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. The agency has completed over 70 acquisitions and is present in 29 states.

“These five outstanding agencies join Alkeme at a time of incredible momentum, reinforcing our position as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative insurance platforms in the country,” said Curtis Barton, founder and chief executive of Alkeme Insurance, in a statement. “With strong property and casualty capabilities in Indiana, New Jersey, California and Florida, complemented by the specialized benefits expertise of Health Connect, we are expanding our reach while preserving the local relationships and entrepreneurial spirit that make these agencies so successful.”

Information for this article was sourced from Alkeme Insurance.