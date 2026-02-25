Colorescience Skincare Brand Fueled by New RoundTable Investment

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, has partnered and invested in Colorescience Inc., a Carlsbad-based science-driven skincare and sun protection brand specializing in mineral-based, clinically validated products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the partnership seeks to support the next phase of its innovation and growth.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Mary and the entire Colorescience management team,” said Tim Connors, managing partner of RoundTable and chairman of Colorescience’s board, in a statement. “Colorescience has built a compelling platform defined by strong consumer advocacy and a differentiated product portfolio anchored by a commitment to science and innovation. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to advance the brand and capitalize on the company’s momentum.”

RoundTable acquired the company from a group of shareholders led by 1315 Capital, marking the firm’s third platform investment from its $800 million Equity Fund VI. Jawad Akhtar, a partner at RoundTable, said Colorescience is the firm’s ninth consumer healthcare platform investment.

“We believe our dedicated operating resources, channel expertise and experience supporting practitioner-oriented brands position us well to help the company accelerate growth and better serve its customers,” said Akhtar, in a statement.

RoundTable was founded in 2001 in Lake Forest, establishing a history of working with founders, family companie, and management teams that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. It has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million.

Information for this article was sourced from RoundTable Healthcare Partners.