Brookfield Acquires Peakstone Realty Trust in a Landmark $1.2B All-Cash Deal

Investment management company Brookfield Asset Management and El Segundo-based industrial real estate investment trust Peakstone Realty Trust have entered into an agreement in which a Brookfield private real estate fund would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Peakstone for $21 per share in cash.

The all-cash transaction values Peakstone at approximately $1.2 billion and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026. Upon completion of the transaction, Peakstone’s shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and Peakstone will become a privately held company.

“Following an offer from Brookfield, our board of trustees evaluated the proposed transaction with the assistance of external advisors and determined that it achieves the best value and other terms reasonably available for shareholders and is in the best interests of the company,” said Michael Escalante, chief executive of Peakstone, in a statement.

Formed in 2019 following the merger of Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Inc. and Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc., Peakstone owns and operates industrial outdoor storage and traditional industrial properties, with a strategic focus on the outdoor storage sector.

In December 2025, Peakstone completed the disposition of all of its office properties, concluding its shift into an industrial-only real estate investment trust. As a condition of the transaction, Peakstone has agreed to suspend payment of its regular quarterly dividend until the earlier of the transaction’s closing or termination. The agreement includes a 30-day “go-shop” period during which Peakstone may consider alternative acquisition proposals and engage in discussions with third parties.

Headquartered in New York, Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate and credit.

“This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to expand Brookfield’s industrial real estate platform with Peakstone’s high-quality and well-diversified portfolio, which will benefit from strong long-term fundamentals for the warehouse and IOS sectors,” said Lowell Baron, chief executive of Brookfield’s real estate group, in a statement.

