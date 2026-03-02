Applied Real Intelligence Announces Growth Investment in Drake’s OVO

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dr. Zack Ellison

Santa Monica-based investment firm Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.) announced a growth capital investment in Toronto-based lifestyle brand and clothing company October’s Very Own (OVO). Financial terms were not disclosed.

“There is extraordinary global demand for culturally authentic brands right now, and the timing couldn’t be better for OVO,” said Dr. Zack Ellison, founder and managing general partner of A.R.I., in a statement. “OVO is uniquely positioned within that movement, combining global influence across fashion, music, sports and a cultural and lifestyle presence that sets it apart.”

Founded in 2008 by Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib, OVO began as a music collective. The brand has evolved into a vertically integrated lifestyle company, building on the creative foundation established by its founders.

Under the leadership of chief executive Derek “Drex” Jancar, OVO is scaling its global e-commerce business, expanding partnerships and growing its physical retail footprint. The brand has flagship retail stores across Canada, as well as locations in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and London.

A.R.I. was founded in 2018 by investment fund manager Dr. Zack Ellison. The investment firm provides growth capital to innovation-driven companies in sectors including AI, software, technology, clean energy, consumer brands, sports, media and entertainment.

Dr. Ellison stated that a critical part of A.R.I.’s investment process is evaluating staying power. “Very few brands have sustained OVO’s level of credibility and consistency across both creative and commercial dimensions. It is extraordinary, and it’s exactly the profile we seek in our investments,” he said.

Information for this article was sourced from Applied Real Intelligence.