Quadrante Accelerates US Expansion with Right Analytics Acquisition

Portuguese engineering consultancy firm Quadrante has announced the acquisition of Los Angeles-based power transmission consulting firm Right Analytics. In 2024, Quadrante acquired Spain-based Meta Engineering and has since turned its focus to the U.S. market, where it incorporated Quadrante US LLC in October.

Founded in 2019 by Saman Babei, Right Analytics specializes in electrical transmission systems, with clients including Google and data center companies. With the acquisition, Saman Babei will assume the role of chief operating officer of the U.S. operation, and it will be led by Eduardo Llorente.

“We are looking to acquire more companies in the U.S. later this year that will further strengthen our position,” said Nuno Costa, co-founder and chief executive of Quadrante, in a statement. Costa added that the acquisition fits within the group’s “growth strategy in the energy sector, particularly transmission and distribution, data centers and engineering services.”

Quadrante said in a statement that the newly named Quadrante Right Analytics brings active contracts, tier-1 clients and a solid technical reputation with North American utilities and system operators. Among its clients and partners are the New York Power Authority, Dominion Energy, National Grid and Southern California Edison. It also has ongoing projects with data center developers and technology companies, including Google.

Founded in 1998 in Portugal by engineers João Costa, Nuno Costa and Nuno Martins, Quadrante operates in the areas of energy, mobility and sustainable cities and is present in more than 25 countries. The firm generated €122 million in revenue in 2025.

Among Quadrante’s flagship projects in Portugal are the new Porto Metro line, the lithium battery gigafactory in Sines, the new south pier at Humberto Delgado Airport, the new Lisbon Eastern Hospital and the new Gulbenkian Modern Art Centre.

The company is owned 50.5% by its founders and 49.5% by the private equity fund Henko Partners.

Information for this article was sourced from Quadrante.