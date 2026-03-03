Madico to Acquire Carson-Based Johnson Window Films

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Florida-based manufacturer of advanced window films, coatings and laminates, Madico, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carson-based Johnson Laminating & Coating and Johnson Window Films, which operate under the Johnson family of brands. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This transition represents a natural and values-driven next chapter for the Johnson brand,” said Scott Davidson, president and second-generation owner of Johnson Window Films, in a statement. “As the world continues to get smaller and more competitive, we believe the best way to ensure a strong, long-term future for our Johnson customers and brand is to team up with Madico.”

Founded in 1973 by Alan Johnson, the Johnson family of brands, beginning with Johnson Laminating & Coating and later expanding to Johnson Window Films, specializes in producing high-quality window films. With the acquisition, Madico will assume responsibility for all Johnson Window Films manufacturing, sales, customer service and U.S. and European Union operations.

Additionally, Johnson’s distribution operations in California and Memphis will be integrated across Madico’s eight North American distribution centers. Primary support will come from its global headquarters in Pinellas Park, FL, and Madico’s Huntington Beach location to support the Southern California market. It is also acquiring Johnson’s Amsterdam-based business to ensure continued support for Johnson customers throughout Europe.

The company originated from Hy-Sil Manufacturing Co. It was founded in 1903 by David Hyman and specializes in metallizing and window film. It evolved from a tinsel and ribbon manufacturer into a major film producer, forming Madico (Material Distribution Corp.) in 1968 in Woburn, MA, before becoming a subsidiary of Lintec.

“Johnson Window Films is a highly respected brand with a loyal customer base,” said John Storms, president and chief executive of Madico, in a statement. “By combining our teams, production, infrastructure and shared values, we believe this acquisition will deliver meaningful benefits to both Johnson and Madico customers, without losing what makes each brand special.”

Information for this article was sourced from Madico.