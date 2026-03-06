Banc of California Appoints Chris Healy as Executive Director, Head of Payments

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Healy will lead the bank’s expansion of integrated, client-focused payment solutions

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California, Inc, has announced the appointment of Chris Healy as executive director, head of payments, a strategic hire that reinforces the bank’s commitment to advancing its payments business and expanding its suite of integrated, client-focused payment solutions.

In this role, Healy will lead the payments team and accelerate growth across Banc of California’s merchant acquiring and payment product offerings, including BancEdge, the bank’s payments processing platform (formerly known as Deepstack), as well as credit cards. He will focus on advancing innovative, scalable payments solutions that deepen client engagement and deliver a seamless, bank-led payments experience for clients.

Healy, who is based in Los Angeles, brings more than 20 years of payments and financial services leadership experience, most recently serving as senior vice president, payments, at Comerica Bank, where he led payments strategy with a focus on merchant acquiring and large-scale business transformation initiatives.

Advertisement

“Chris is a highly respected payments executive with deep industry expertise and a strong client-first mindset,” said Jared Wolff, chairman and CEO of Banc of California. “His leadership and experience will help us scale our payments offerings and deliver innovative solutions that support our clients’ evolving needs.”

“I’m thrilled to join Banc of California to lead the strategy and growth of its payments business,” said Healy. “Banc of California’s emerging payments business, including its card-issuing solutions and merchant-acquiring platform BancEdge, is well positioned with extraordinary opportunity. I look forward to joining the talented payments team at Banc of California to build on the momentum and accelerate the growth of this important ecosystem, helping clients simplify payments and benefit from faster receipt of funds and a truly integrated banking solution.”

Information for this article was sourced from Banc of California, Inc.