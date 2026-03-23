City First Bank Appoints Keith Drake to Lead National Commercial Expansion

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City First Bank has appointed veteran finance leader Keith Drake as senior vice president and commercial banking executive to spearhead the bank’s bicoastal expansion. Drake will oversee commercial banking operations in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., reporting directly to chief banking officer John A. Allen. Based in Los Angeles, Drake is tasked with scaling the bank’s presence and deepening community-focused business lending across both markets.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Drake comes to City First Bank from Torrey Pines Bank, where he served as regional commercial banking executive for the Los Angeles and Orange County markets. His career also includes a significant tenure at Bank of America, where he managed a $1-billion credit portfolio and $3 billion in deposits.

“City First Bank’s mission is rooted in community impact and economic empowerment, which makes this an essential time to join the team,” Drake said. “Commercial banking is a catalyst for that impact. I look forward to leading a team that drives growth while providing the capital businesses need to thrive in our local economies.”

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The appointment comes as City First Bank positions itself for a transformative 2026. The bank is focusing on high-touch relationship banking and customized financial solutions for mid-market businesses.

“Keith brings a level of sophisticated leadership that is vital for our next phase of growth,” said John A. Allen, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “His track record of managing massive portfolios and diverse teams will be a key asset as we enhance the profitability and reach of our bicoastal division.”

Under Drake’s leadership, the commercial division will prioritize sales performance and market expansion, reinforcing City First’s commitment to providing equitable access to capital.

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Information for this article was sourced from City First Bank.