Angeles Equity Partners Promotes Stephen Pridmore to Crenlo CEO

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Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm specializing in value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Stephen Pridmore as chief executive officer of Crenlo, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered operator cabs and roll-over protective structures used in mission-critical industrial and commercial applications. Pridmore succeeds John Lenga, who will serve as executive chairman of the board to support the company’s leadership transition and strategic initiatives.

Pridmore previously served as COO of Crenlo, playing a key role in strengthening the company’s operational capabilities and commercial strategy. Since joining the company as chief commercial officer in 2023, he diversified Crenlo’s customer portfolio, deepened relationships with leading OEM partners and advanced the company’s ability to deliver complex engineered solutions across end markets, including construction, agriculture, material handling, military, off-highway and specialty vehicles.

“Stephen has played a critical role in Crenlo’s transformation since joining the company,” said Adam Lerner, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group. “Stephen has enhanced operational discipline, broadened the company’s customer base and strengthened Crenlo’s position as a trusted partner to leading OEMs. We are confident that under his leadership as CEO, Crenlo will continue to build on its solid foundation and accelerate its growth trajectory.”

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Crenlo is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered operator cabs, including roll-over protective structures designed to enhance operator safety as well as advanced metal fabrications used in demanding industrial applications. The company partners with leading OEMs across industrial markets to advance manufacturing capabilities and develop long-standing customer relationships built on quality, speed, reliability, service and innovation.

“I am honored to lead Crenlo and the exceptional team that has driven our success,” said Pridmore. “I believe Crenlo has earned a strong reputation for engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence and trusted partnerships with leading OEMs. As demand grows for domestically produced, high-quality industrial components, we see a significant opportunity to capitalize on reshoring and onshoring initiatives expanding the U.S. manufacturing base, while delivering innovative solutions that can help our customers succeed globally.”

Before joining Crenlo, Pridmore held senior leadership roles across the industrial and manufacturing sector, where he developed extensive experience in commercial strategy, operational leadership and customer development. His background includes leading commercial organizations and driving growth initiatives for global manufacturing businesses serving OEM customers in highly engineered markets.

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Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.