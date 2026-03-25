CrossCountry Acquires CNM to Expand West Coast Advisory Services

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CrossCountry Consulting, a McLean, VA-based business advisory and technology solutions firm, acquired CNM LLP, a Woodland Hills-based accounting and advisory firm. The transaction strengthens CrossCountry’s national footprint with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego as well as New York.

“This represents a major investment in the Los Angeles market and is a reflection of our commitment to the West Coast,” said Sanjay Sheth, Los Angeles office managing partner and Southern California market lead at CrossCountry Consulting. “By combining CNM’s deep local relationships with CrossCountry’s national platform, we’re uniquely positioned to better serve the evolving needs of business leaders across Southern California and beyond.”

Founded in 2003, CNM has over 200 employees across offices in Southern California, New York and Kuala Lumpur. CNM is recognized for its deep expertise in accounting, transactions, risk advisory and business transformation, serving a diverse client base, ranging from growth and mid-market companies to multi-national Fortune 500 companies.

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“We are truly excited to begin this next chapter alongside CrossCountry,” said Nathan Matthews, founder and executive chair of CNM, in a statement. “This partnership brings together organizations with a shared commitment to collaborative culture and core values, creating new opportunities for our people and our clients.

The integration of CNM’s team expands CrossCountry’s ability to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that address the evolving priorities of today’s finance leaders.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our growth strategy, significantly expanding our ability to support clients in the Southern California market and enhancing our core solutions for the office of the CFO,” said Erik Linn, co-founder and managing partner of CrossCountry Consulting, in a statement. “Together, we look forward to leveraging our shared strengths to deliver innovative solutions and drive exceptional outcomes for our clients nationwide.”

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William Blair & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to CNM, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to CNM in connection with the transaction. Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal counsel to CrossCountry.

Information for this article was sourced from CrossCountry Consulting.