Summitry Acquires Vantage Wealth, Expanding California Footprint

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Bay Area-based wealth management and financial planning firm Summitry announced that it has acquired Pasadena-based wealth management firm Vantage Wealth. Founded in 1993 by Robert Osher and James Van de Voorde, Vantage Wealth has $721 million in assets under management. The firm specializes in personalized investment guidance and financial planning for families, with a long-term focus on multi-generational wealth management.

“Vantage Wealth has built its reputation by combining sophisticated financial expertise with deeply personal advice, ensuring every client feels confident, informed and supported at every stage of their financial journey,” said Colin Higgins, chief executive of Summitry, in a statement. “Our firms are very much aligned in terms of our values, vision and how we operate, which is why we are so excited to join forces with the Vantage team to build upon their incredible success in the Southern California market.”

Founded in 2003 by Michael Golub, Summitry provides personalized financial planning and investment strategies. The firm offers access to institutional-grade investing and advisory services, including in-depth financial planning, retirement planning, estate and trust services and equity compensation advice. Summitry has $3.4 billion in assets under management.

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In November of 2024, Summitry was acquired by Aspen Standard Wealth, a registered investment advisor that serves as a permanent home and long-term partner for successful RIAs.

“At Vantage, we are committed to partnering with our clients for the long term and providing truly holistic wealth management services for generations to come,” said James Van de Voorde, co-founder and president of Vantage Wealth, in a statement. “By coming together with Summitry, we are able to fulfill that promise, and I’m very much looking forward to working with the Summitry team and expanding the suite of services and solutions we provide our clients.”

Information for this article was sourced from Summitry.