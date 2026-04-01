Pacific Avenue to Acquire Care.com from IAC in Strategic Deal

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Manhattan Beach-headquartered private equity firm Pacific Avenue Capital Partners announced that an affiliate has entered into an agreement to acquire Care.com, a digital marketplace for caregiving services, from IAC Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The investment will support the company’s product development, partnerships and platform improvements, Pacific Avenue said in a statement.

“Caregiving is foundational to how families live and how businesses operate,” said Brad Wilson, chief executive of Care.com, in a statement. “This partnership allows us to deepen our support for families and caregivers while expanding the ways we serve employers who recognize that caregiving is a workforce issue.”

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Care.com was founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Sheila Lirio Marcelo, motivated by personal challenges in finding care for her children and aging parents. It operates both as a scaled consumer marketplace and an enterprise benefits platform. In 2020, it was acquired by IAC for $500 million.

The platform enables access to child care, senior care, pet care and housekeeping. It also partners with employers to deliver care-related benefits that combine access to the Care.com platform and backup care solutions provided in-home, in-center and through camps and activities, along with a broader suite of care support solutions.

Established in 2018 by Chris Sznewajs, Pacific Avenue focuses on corporate divestitures in the middle market through operational improvement, capital investment and growth.

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“The transaction aligns perfectly with Pacific Avenue’s track record of executing corporate carve-outs to acquire market-leading businesses,” said Chris Sznewajs, founder and managing partner of Pacific Avenue, in a statement. “Care.com has a clear path for growth as an independent, standalone company.”

Information for this article was sourced from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.