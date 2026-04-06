Capstone Green Energy Secures $112.5M Strategic Investment

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Van Nuys-headquartered Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of behind-the-meter, clean microturbine energy solutions for industrial and commercial operations, with solutions designed for emerging datacenter applications, has announced the closing of its previously announced $112.5-million strategic investment led by funds managed by Monarch Alternative Capital LP.

The transaction included the issuance of $80 million in senior convertible preferred stock and $15 million of common stock to Monarch, together with a concurrent private placement of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) of an additional $17.5 million to accredited investors, including several of the company’s existing investors.

In connection with the closing, the company used $85 million of the proceeds to fully redeem the preferred equity interest in Capstone Green Energy LLC held by Capstone Distributor Support Services LLC, an entity controlled by Goldman Sachs. As a result, Capstone Green Energy LLC, through which the company operates its business, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for growth initiatives, including expanding into the AI data center market, building its engineering and technology capabilities, increasing capacity, improving cost-out measures and for general working capital.

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In connection with the investment, Monarch has the right to appoint two independent directors to the Board of Directors, subject to ownership levels. The company has also agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to submit an initial listing application to a U.S. national securities exchange no later than twelve months following the closing.

“Today marks a defining moment for Capstone Green Energy,” said Vince Canino, president and CEO. “Through the retirement of our legacy capital structure and the support of a highly strategic partner in Monarch, we have enhanced our financial flexibility and, in turn, strengthened our ability to execute. The company is now exceptionally well positioned to pursue the compelling growth opportunities ahead, including the rapidly expanding AI data center market and the distributed clean energy sector.”

“This closing is the culmination of a sustained effort to position Capstone for long-term growth,” said Robert Powelson, interim chairman of the board. “With strong operational momentum and a recapitalized balance sheet, the board is focused on supporting management’s execution of its strategy, maintaining disciplined governance and ensuring we deliver lasting value for all stakeholders – including advancing our objective of listing on a U.S. national securities exchange.”

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Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC served as financial advisor to the company and sole placement agent on the transaction, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Capstone. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to Craig-Hallum. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Monarch.

Information for this article was sourced from Capstone Green Energy.