Sumisho to Acquire Air Lease Following Final Merger Approval

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Los Angeles-based Air Lease has announced the receipt of the final regulatory approval that is a condition to closing its previously announced merger with a subsidiary of Sumisho Air Lease Corporation DAC, a holding company based in Dublin, Ireland, whose shares at closing will be held directly or indirectly by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo managed funds and Brookfield.

Air Lease expects to complete the merger this month, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement and discussed in detail in the definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Air Lease on November 4, 2025.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, upon completion of the merger, Air Lease’s Class A common stockholders will be entitled to receive $65.00 in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of Class A common stock of Air Lease held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

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Additionally, under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of 4.65% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, 4.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, and 6.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, of Air Lease issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will remain outstanding as preferred stock of the surviving corporation.

Air Lease has airline customers throughout the world. Air Lease and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

Upon completion of the merger, Air Lease will be renamed Sumisho Air Lease Corporation.

Information for this article was sourced from Air Lease.