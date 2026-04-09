27-Year Veteran Balaji Krishna Elevated to Genesis Bank Chief Banking Officer

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Orange County-based Genesis Bank has announced that Balaji Krishna, executive vice president, head of specialty banking, has been named executive vice president, chief banking officer, and will now serve as a member of the Bank’s Executive Committee.

In his expanded leadership role, Krishna is responsible for overseeing all sales production and business development efforts across the bank’s business lines, including Commercial Banking, Income Property Banking, Fiduciary and Specialty Banking, Escrow, and Section 1031 Exchange. Additionally, Krishna will help guide the bank’s strategic efforts towards client relationship acquisition, expansion and retention, while fully leveraging the bank’s leading technology platform – on par with money-center bank capabilities – its banking offices and its comprehensive treasury management products, services and solutions.

Stephen H. Gordon, chairman, CEO, and president of Genesis Bank, stated, “We are proud to announce the naming of Balaji to this critically important leadership role and welcome him as a member of our Executive Committee. From day one at Genesis Bank, Balaji and the divisions he’s overseen have been key drivers of our growth – building teams, expanding client relationships and executing on our revenue-generation strategies. Leading by example, Balaji has delivered exceptional value to the entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses we serve through his deep industry experience, entrepreneurial mindset, ideation and commitment to our mission. In his expanded role, we look forward to working together to drive the growth of Genesis Bank, while scaling our business lines, cultivating our team of bankers and deepening our presence in the markets and communities we serve.”

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Krishna stated, “I’m honored to take on the elevated role of chief banking officer. It has been and continues to be a privilege for me to work with this incredibly talented and dedicated banking team. I look forward to driving our client-centric culture, growing and leading our team of bankers, enhancing our lending, depository and treasury cash management strategies and capabilities, while providing our clients with the standard of excellence that they have come to expect from Genesis Bank.”

Krishna, a 27-year banking veteran, was part of the founding team that contributed to the initial launch of Genesis Bank in August 2021. Krishna has been responsible for leading the bank’s 1031 Exchange, Escrow, and Fiduciary and Specialty Banking divisions, while focusing on providing high-touch, concierge-level, tailored financial products, services and solutions for client relationships across the Bank’s business lines – including property managers, homeowners associations, title and escrow companies, and section 1031 exchange accommodators.

Information for this article was sourced from Genesis Bank.