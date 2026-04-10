Fortress Investment Group Completes Omni Agent Solutions Acquisition

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Woodland Hills-based Omni Agent Solutions Inc., a pioneer in bankruptcy and corporate restructuring case administration services, has announced it has been acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.

Founded in 1970, Omni Agent Solutions provides services for Chapter 11 proceedings, including claims, noticing and solicitation support, securities services, disbursements, and call center operations. Omni is known for its deep operational expertise, high-touch client service and technology-enabled workflows that support large stakeholder populations and compressed timelines.

The investment from Fortress is intended to support Omni’s next phase of growth, including continued technology development and expanded scale across core service lines.

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“We have administered some of the most complex restructuring cases in the country for more than 55 years, and the trust professionals place in us is something we take seriously every day,” said Brian Osborne, CEO of Omni Agent Solutions Inc. “With Fortress as a partner, we can accelerate our investment in our platform, people and services. Our focus remains the same: helping restructuring professionals run the most complex cases with the precision and expertise our clients have come to expect.”

“Omni Agent Solutions has earned long-standing trust with restructuring counsel and advisory teams by executing at a high level when timing and accuracy matter most,” said Joseph Dunn, managing director and global co-head of legal assets at Fortress Investment Group. “We are pleased to support Brian and the rest of Omni’s proven management team as they continue the company’s remarkable growth trajectory, focused on best-in-class client services.”

“When we acquired Omni eight years ago, we saw a business with unmatched institutional knowledge and exceptional growth potential,” said Marc Beilinson, outgoing owner of Omni and continuing member of the board. “Brian and the team have executed beyond expectations. I’m proud of what this team has built and genuinely excited about this next chapter with Fortress.”

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Omni’s executive and operational teams will remain in place following the transaction, and Marc Beilinson will continue to serve on the board.

Information for this article was sourced from Omni Agent Solutions and Fortress Investment Group.