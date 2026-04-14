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Banking & Finance

Angeles Equity Partners Welcomes Derek Rush to Industrial Investment Team

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Angeles Equity Partners adds Derek Rush to investment team
Derek Rush

Los Angeles-based Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm that partners with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services and specialty distribution businesses to realize their full potential, announced that Derek Rush has joined the firm as a vice president on the investment team. In this role, he will focus on evaluating, executing and managing investments across the industrials sector.

Angeles focuses on optimizing the performance of industrial businesses with a consistent approach to operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Rush expands Angeles’ capabilities and brings extensive middle-market and international private equity experience, further strengthening Angeles’ sector-focused investment capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our investment team. His experience in the industrial sector and proven ability to identify transformative opportunities align perfectly with our mission to create long-term value through partnership and performance,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “Derek brings both strategic insight and investment acumen – qualities that are critical to the continued growth of our portfolio and our firm.”

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Before joining Angeles, Rush was an investment professional at Ardian in New York, where he was primarily responsible for deal evaluation and execution. Prior to Ardian, he served as an investment banking analyst with Piper Jaffray’s Services and Industrials team. Derek earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce.

“I am excited to join Angeles Equity Partners and contribute to its track record of building enduring industrial businesses. I look forward to working closely with the firm and management teams, seeking to invest well and drive sustainable growth across the portfolio,” Rush added.

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.
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