Fifth Third Bank Expansion: New Regional Structure in California & Arizona

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Cynthia H. Jordan

Fifth Third Bancorp recently announced senior leadership appointments to support the bank’s continued Western expansion and integration of Comerica’s operations. Cynthia H. Jordan has been named region president for Southern California and Arizona, and Geraud Smith has been named region president for Northern California. Jordan and Smith will report to group regional president Tom Partridge.

Fifth Third will also serve local customers through 12 branches across Arizona and 85 branches across California once Comerica branches convert in September 2026. That number includes Fifth Third’s first de novo financial center in California, which will open in Fresno in April.

California is also a core hub for Fifth Third’s industry‐leading innovation banking practice, which integrates the bank’s commercial payments capabilities with Comerica’s tech and life sciences verticals to create one of the most competitive commercial offerings in the market.

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As region presidents, Jordan and Smith will oversee the strategic direction and growth of Fifth Third’s commercial banking, wealth and asset management and commercial payment businesses in their respective geographies.

“Our regional model has long been a core strength of Fifth Third because it keeps us deeply connected to our clients and communities,” said Partridge. “Both Cynthia and Geraud have demonstrated the ability to build and scale banking operations, develop high-performing teams and cultivate community partnerships – key strengths that will enhance how we operate across an expanded footprint while sharpening and elevating our leadership structure as we bring Fifth Third and Comerica together.”

Based in Los Angeles, Jordan will oversee Fifth Third’s operations and expansion across Greater Los Angeles, San Diego, the surrounding Southern California region and Arizona. She joins from Comerica Bank, where she served as Southern California market president for middle market and business banking.

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“I am honored to join Fifth Third and excited to lead our efforts across these dynamic and rapidly growing markets,” said Jordan. “I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver exceptional service, support our clients’ goals and help drive economic opportunity throughout Southern California and Arizona.”

Jordan brings more than 30 years of financial services experience, including 15 years in strategic leadership roles at Comerica Bank. She is an active civic leader, serving as vice chair of the Board for Junior Achievement of Southern California and on the Board of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Based in Bakersfield, Smith will oversee Fifth Third’s operations and expansion across the Central Valley, Napa, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose markets. He previously served as Northern California market president and Central Valley market executive. In his expanded role, he will guide the Bank’s commercial, wealth & asset management and treasury management strategies across the region.

“I am honored to take on this role and help further strengthen Fifth Third’s impact across Northern California,” said Smith. “Our teams are committed to delivering client-centered solutions, industry expertise, and meaningful community investment across the region.”

Smith brings 25 years of lending, leadership and commercial banking experience. His background includes serving as president and CEO of Valley Republic Bank – where he doubled assets in three years – and as president and CEO of Illume, an agricultural asset management firm. He also spent 17 years with Wells Fargo in progressive leadership roles. Smith is a graduate of Leadership Bakersfield and serves on the board of Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield.

Information for this article was sourced from Fifth Third.