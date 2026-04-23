Laird Superfood Acquires Terrasoul in $48M Deal Backed by Nexus Capital

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Laird Superfood, Inc. has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Terrasoul Superfoods, LLC, a vertically integrated superfoods brand, for $48.0 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with an additional earnout of up to $5.0 million payable in cash if certain performance-based milestones are achieved. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Terrasoul generated unaudited net sales of approximately $65.8 million.

The Terrasoul acquisition was funded through a concurrent private placement of $60 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to affiliates of Nexus Capital Management LP that was previously committed under Laird Superfood’s investment agreement with Nexus, which was approved by the company’s stockholders on March 12, 2026, in connection with the Navitas Organics transaction for future acquisitions on substantially the same terms. Following the incremental investment, Nexus will own approximately 71.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Laird Superfood on a fully diluted, as-converted basis.

Terrasoul is a vertically integrated, branded foods platform offering a broad portfolio of superfood products, including nuts, seeds, dried fruits, powders, baking ingredients and functional beverage mix-ins. These products span large and fast-growing segments of the consumer wellness market, driven by sustained and broadening demand for clean-label, nutrient-dense foods across health-conscious consumer demographics. Terrasoul sources ingredients globally, processes and packages products in-house at its manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Fort Worth, Texas. This vertically integrated model supports a diversified omnichannel distribution strategy, with particularly strong positioning across e-commerce and major online marketplaces, as well as established foodservice and retail channels.

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Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood, described the transaction as “a significant step forward in our mission to build the premier platform in superfoods and functional nutrition.”

Vieth noted that Terrasoul’s established online marketplace presence, proprietary supply chain infrastructure, and high-quality product portfolio are “strongly aligned with our long-term strategic priorities” and will “meaningfully accelerate our ability to serve consumers across channels at scale.”

Dennis Botts, co-founder and CEO of Terrasoul, said, “Terrasoul was built with a commitment to delivering high-quality superfoods through a transparent and vertically integrated model. Our partnership with Laird Superfood marks an exciting next chapter for the brand, and we look forward to continuing to grow and scale the Terrasoul platform.”

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Kayla Dean Obia, principal at Los Angeles-based Nexus Capital, highlighted the strategic and operational fit within the firm’s broader platform thesis. “Terrasoul is a high-quality business operating in a large and growing category, with a differentiated supply chain model and a demonstrated ability to build consumer loyalty at scale.” Dean Obia added, “This acquisition reinforces our conviction in the functional nutrition category and represents a compelling opportunity to drive incremental value across the combined platform.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Laird Superfood. Aspect Consumer Partners, LLC, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Terrasoul Superfoods. Steptoe LLP served as legal counsel to Terrasoul Superfoods.

Information for this article was sourced from Laird Superfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, and Nexus Capital Management.