Faraday Future Financing: $45M Secured to Accelerate EAI Robotics Growth

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Los Angeles-based Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, has announced that it has signed a $45-million financing agreement with a U.S. institutional investor, with the full amount received on the same day. The proceeds will significantly support the execution of the Company’s EAI (Embodied AI) ecosystem strategy.

The company has now received the full $45 million in funding. Of this amount, $15 million is immediately available for FF EAI Strategy execution, and the remaining $30 million may be available in installments, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

This new financing provides critical capital support for the EAI ecosystem strategy, speeding up both the EAI robotics business and the phased delivery of FX Super One.

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The investor has expressed a willingness to become a long-term strategic capital partner for mutual success, further strengthening the Company’s capital base for growth.

YT Jia, founder and global co-CEO of FF, also shared an investor weekly report about the new financing and important proposals of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders 2026.

“The company signed a $45-million financing agreement with a U.S. institutional investor, and the full amount was received the same day,” explained Jia. “What is important to emphasize is that, for both our stockholders and the company, this is our lowest-cost, that is, less potential dilution and most favorable financing transaction in recent years, for three main reasons. First, the notes are not redeemable until at least six months after closing and then only under certain conditions. Second, the redemption price would be based on the market price at the time of redemption, which would be no earlier than six months after closing, rather than on the stock price today. At this stage, the company only needs to reserve the necessary authorized shares, subject to approval at this year’s annual stockholders’ meeting. Third, the company would reserve approximately 120 million shares. The key points are:

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1. During the six-month period, those 120 million reserved shares will not be issued, so they will not dilute existing stockholders or be sold into the market.

2. After the six-month period, if the note is settled through redemption, the actual number of shares the investor receives will be recalculated based on the stock price at that time.”

According to Jia, this financing will be used to speed up the company’s Three-in-One EAI ecosystem strategy, with a focus on supporting our EAI robotics business and the phased delivery of FX Super One. This financing largely covers the funding needed to achieve the first-phase strategic goals of the company’s EAI robotics business.

Information for this article was sourced from Faraday Future.