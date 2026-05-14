Promera Acquires Data Clean Asia: A Strategic Leap into the APAC Market

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Acquisition establishes Promera’s first Asia-Pacific presence, positioning the company as a global data center services platform building higher-value technical solutions infrastructure to support the world’s leading data center operators wherever they build and grow.

Promera, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Data Clean Asia (DCA), a leading technical data center services provider based in Singapore. The transaction marks Promera’s entry into the Asia-Pacific region and establishes the company’s first operation outside North America, supporting its broader global expansion strategy.

The acquisition further demonstrates Promera’s commitment to expanding across the data center services value chain. DCA’s technical expertise in containment design, manufacturing, and installation complements Promera’s existing contamination control and critical environment capabilities. Data center operators increasingly require airflow intelligence and contamination control to protect AI infrastructure performance and uptime as facilities grow in scale and complexity.

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“Our customers are building and operating data centers around the world, seeking a trusted partner who can deliver the same standard of technical excellence globally,” said Brian Poplin, CEO of Promera. “Data Clean Asia gives us an immediate, high-quality platform in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. DCA’s expertise in containment installation and white space fit-out is exactly the capability we are building into the Promera platform as the first step of a broader international expansion.”

Asia-Pacific represents the second-fastest-growing data center market in the world, and the acquisition is a direct response to increasing demand from Promera’s global customer base for consistent, high-quality technical services across international markets. By establishing a presence in Singapore, Promera is positioned to support its customers’ expansion across Southeast Asia and the broader APAC region.

DCA has built a strong reputation as a technical data center services provider specializing in white space fit-out, bespoke containment installation, and data center contamination control. DCA serves a blue-chip customer base of hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise data center clients throughout Southeast Asia.

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“Over the past 20 years, DCA built its business delivering expert technical solutions for the most demanding data center environments,” said Velson Ang, general manager, Singapore of DCA. “Joining Promera provides access to the resources, operational capabilities, and global customer relationships to accelerate growth and better serve clients across the region.” Ang will continue to lead DCA operations.

With operations now spanning North America and Asia-Pacific, and additional international market entries planned in the near term, Promera is broadening the platform’s services offerings.

Wong Partnership LLP served as legal advisor to Promera. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Information for this article was sourced from Promera.