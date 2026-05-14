Slide Insurance Expands to California with a New E&S Property Program

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Launches excess and surplus (E&S) lines program to address shrinking insurance market, leveraging recognized expertise as a leading coastal specialty insurer

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has announced its expansion into California, launching a residential property excess and surplus (E&S) lines program and writing its first policy in the state.

Slide’s entry into California comes at a critical time when several major carriers have reduced their presence or exited entirely, leaving property owners facing canceled policies and limited coverage options. With Slide’s arrival, California homeowners and landlords will benefit from the company’s expertise in underwriting catastrophe-exposed markets, supported by strong capitalization and a focus on long-term stability.

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“We are proud to have successfully entered the California market, consistent with our strategic timeline,” said Bruce Lucas, chairman and CEO of Slide. “This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to expansion and our ability to bring much-needed capacity to markets where homeowners are underserved. California homeowners and landlords deserve reliable, customized insurance solutions, and our underwriting expertise and financial strength position us to deliver that stability.”

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company focused on making it easy for homeowners to get coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide’s technology system leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process.

Information for this article was sourced from Slide Insurance.