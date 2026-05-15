8020 Consulting and Invoke Partner to Deliver AI Finance Transformation for CFOs

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8020 Consulting, a finance and accounting advisory firm, and Invoke, an AI and automation company, have announced an exclusive partnership to address a widespread AI implementation hurdle in finance: the lack of finance domain expertise in AI technology and solutions. This disconnect leaves CFOs and finance leaders struggling to pursue successful AI strategies that deliver measurable ROI while managing financial and operational risk.

The 8020 Consulting-Invoke partnership brings together consultants with extensive finance domain knowledge and real-world operational experience, along with professionals with deep technical expertise in automation and AI. This unique blend of talent enables the team to work alongside clients from strategy through execution, providing an unprecedented understanding of the operational and technological complexities facing today’s organizations and driving tangible business outcomes.

“Finance teams aren’t looking for another technology vendor. They’re looking for a partner who understands their world – the close, the audit, the operational KPIs. One who can advise them on their AI and automation strategy and then work alongside them on execution, driving results that move the needle,” said Kellen Smith, CEO, 8020 Consulting. “That’s what we built this partnership to be, and we built it to show results quickly, not just eventually.”

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The strength of the partnership lies in the combination of core competencies. 8020 Consulting brings a team of expert finance and accounting consultants with a wide range of real-world technical and operational expertise, along with the institutional judgment to understand what a CFO, controller or FP&A team needs from an AI solution. Invoke delivers deep technical expertise in AI and automation: designing the architecture, building the integrations and deploying the workflows that empower CFOs and their teams to make better, data-driven, real-time decisions that drive organizational growth.

Johnny Ramondino, president of Invoke, said, “The benefits of this partnership for the office of the CFO are twofold. 8020 delivers exceptional domain knowledge spanning month-end close, financial systems, monthly reporting and business analytics. Invoke has the technical depth to not only build the tools but also recognize the meaningful distinctions among technologies. Together we create solutions that deliver value immediately and at scale.”

Information for this story was sourced from PR Newswire.