The Technology Stack Reshaping Banking

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How agentic AI and SaaS are helping to redefine the relationships between businesses and financial institutions

Banks are undergoing one of the most profound technology transformations in decades.

What was once a conservative, infrastructure-heavy industry is rapidly evolving into a digitally driven, data-centric ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and embedded finance. For businesses that rely on banks – from small enterprises to global corporations – these changes are not abstract. They are reshaping how companies access capital, manage cash, interact with financial partners and compete.

At the center of modern banking innovation is AI. Banks are no longer using AI just for basic automation; they are deploying “agentic AI” – systems capable of making decisions and executing tasks autonomously. According to information shared by SoFi, these tools can handle fraud detection, credit risk analysis, compliance checks and even customer service workflows in real time.

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Reuters recently reported that AI is also transforming internal operations. Many banks now use AI to process loan applications, onboard customers and automate regulatory reporting. In some cases, tasks that once took over an hour, like new account setup, can now be completed in just minutes.

Beyond AI, several other technologies are reshaping banking:



Cloud computing and APIs: According to N-iX, banks are shifting from legacy systems to cloud-based platforms, enabling faster product development and easier integration with third-party services.

Embedded finance: BDO USA recently reported that financial services are increasingly delivered through non-bank platforms (e.g., SaaS tools, e-commerce platforms), allowing businesses to access banking capabilities directly within their workflows.

Real-time data and analytics: McKinsey reports that more and more financial institutions are finding that advanced analytics allow banks to provide predictive insights, such as forecasting cash flow or identifying financial risks before they materialize.

Blockchain and digital assets: BDO USA reports that tokenization and stablecoins are beginning to reshape payments and cross-border transactions, making them faster and more transparent.

Quantum computing (emerging): Still experimental, but according to IT Pro, already being tested for complex fraud detection and risk modeling.

Tech-Enhanced Business Banking

For companies that work with banks, these technologies are changing both the speed and nature of financial services.



Faster, more automated financial ops: Businesses are seeing significant reductions in friction. Loan approvals, payments and account management are increasingly automated, reducing administrative overhead. AI-driven systems can process transactions, flag anomalies and reconcile accounts with minimal human intervention. More personalized and proactive banking relationships: Banks are evolving from reactive service providers into proactive financial partners. AI systems can analyze a company’s financial behavior and suggest actions – such as optimizing working capital or identifying cost savings opportunities – before issues arise. Embedded finance changes who “owns” the relationship: With banking services embedded into software platforms, businesses may interact less directly with traditional banks. For example, a company might access lending, payments and treasury services through its ERP or e-commerce platform rather than through a bank interface. This shift is redefining competition and weakening traditional bank-client relationships. Improved access to capital, but with new dynamics: McKinsey data shows that technology is expanding access to financing through faster underwriting and alternative data models. However, fintech firms – often more agile than traditional banks – are capturing a disproportionate share of innovation in areas like AI-driven lending and trading. This means businesses may increasingly source capital from a mix of banks and fintech providers. Rising expectations for speed and experience: As banking becomes more digital and intuitive, businesses expect real-time insights, seamless onboarding and always-on service. This mirrors the consumerization of enterprise technology – business clients now expect the same experience they get from consumer apps.

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The Risks and Tradeoffs

While the benefits are substantial, the technological shift introduces new challenges.

Cybersecurity threats are intensifying. Advanced AI tools can identify vulnerabilities in banking systems faster than ever, raising the stakes for both banks and their clients.

Implementation costs can be significant. According to Cornell University research, some banks experience short-term financial pressure when adopting AI due to integration costs and system complexity.

Systemic risk is evolving. As banks adopt similar AI models, the financial system may become more interconnected – and potentially more vulnerable to shared failures.

Regulatory complexity is increasing. As technologies like AI and digital assets scale, compliance requirements are becoming more stringent and dynamic.

The Need-to-Know for Business Leadership

For executives, the key takeaway is that banking is no longer just a service; it is becoming a technology platform. To stay competitive, business leaders should focus on several priorities:



Choose banking partners strategically: Not all banks are advancing at the same pace. Companies should evaluate whether their banking partners offer modern capabilities such as API integration, real-time data access and AI-driven insights. Embrace integration: Businesses should look to integrate banking services directly into their operational systems (ERP, accounting, procurement). This reduces friction and unlocks real-time financial visibility. Diversify financial relationships: Given the rise of fintech, companies may benefit from working with a mix of traditional banks and technology-driven financial providers to access the best capabilities. Prioritize data and cybersecurity: As banking becomes more digital, protecting financial data and ensuring secure integrations is critical. This is no longer just an IT issue – it’s a core business risk. Prepare for continuous change: The pace of innovation in banking is accelerating. Technologies like AI agents, embedded finance and digital assets are still evolving, and their full impact is yet to be realized.

Banking technology is shifting from back-office infrastructure to a front-line driver of business performance. Companies that understand and leverage these innovations will gain faster access to capital, better financial insights and more efficient operations. Those that don’t risk falling behind in an increasingly digital and competitive financial ecosystem.