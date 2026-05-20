CriticalPoint Roger C. Kahn Appointment Set to Reshape Healthcare M&A Sector

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Roger C. Kahn (Hand-out/CriticalPoint Partners)

CriticalPoint, an El Segundo-headquartered platform of tailored financial solutions combining investment banking and private capital, has announced the addition of Roger C. Kahn as managing director, bolstering the firm’s East Coast presence. Based in New York, Kahn will focus on sourcing and executing mergers and acquisitions, as well as financing transactions across the healthcare sector. He brings over 40 years of experience to the role, with a track record of more than 120 completed transactions and an aggregate transaction value exceeding $12 billion.

Kahn has been exclusively focused on healthcare investment banking for more than 25 years, with deep expertise across medical devices, specialty pharma, biotech, lab services, healthcare IT and healthcare services. He has extensive experience advising private equity sponsors, founder-owned businesses and public companies on sell-side transactions, recapitalizations, IPOs and private placements.

“Roger’s extensive healthcare experience and long-standing relationships across sponsors and strategic buyers make him an exceptional addition to CriticalPoint,” said Matt Young, founder and CEO at CriticalPoint. “Adding a tenured banker like Roger strengthens our ability to scale our healthcare practice. His proven experience leading complex transactions and delivering outcomes across a broad range of healthcare sub-sectors will be instrumental as we deepen our capabilities and continue our growth in the New York market.”

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Prior to joining CriticalPoint, Kahn served as managing director in healthcare investment banking at FTI Capital Advisors, where he advised on transactions including the sale of Avantik to Water Street Healthcare Partners and Grignard Company to AAVIN. He previously spent eight years at Capstone Headwaters as a managing director, leading several notable healthcare transactions, including the sale of Sani-Tech West to 3i Group and Aspen Medical Products to Cortec Group, among many others.

“I am delighted to be joining CriticalPoint at this exciting juncture in the firm’s growth trajectory. The firm’s integrated platform, including buy-side and sell-side M&A expertise, strong sponsor and strategic relationships and capital raising capabilities, creates a compelling opportunity to deliver differentiated outcomes for our healthcare clients. I look forward to bringing my extensive experience navigating complex healthcare deals to the growth of our practice,” said Kahn.

Information for this article was sourced from CriticalPoint Partners.

