Lido Advisors and Jackson Hole Capital Partners Form Powerhouse Wealth Management Partnership

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Los Angeles-based Lido Advisors, a leading national wealth advisory firm with more than $42 billion in RAUM (Regulatory Assets Under Management), has announced it is partnering with Jackson Hole Capital Partners, an independent wealth management firm based in Tulsa, OK. JHCP oversees more than $1 billion in RAUM.

“Referring to and treating clients as ‘partners’ with clear objectives and defined paths for growth, Jackson Hole shares our commitment to disciplined and personalized stewardship,” said Ken Stern, founding partner and co-chief executive officer of Lido Advisors. “They bring a wealth of experience with an entrepreneurial spirit. We are proud to welcome them and look forward to what we can build together.”

Led by Channing Smith and John Hastings, who previously built careers at leading institutional asset management firms, the full JHCP team of six will join Lido as partners. Their addition brings particular expertise in customized traditional and alternative investment strategies.

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“Everything we have built at JHCP has been rooted in a clear sense of purpose and a strong dedication to the clients we serve,” said John Hastings, managing partner at JHCP. “Joining Lido is a natural next step – one allowing us to continue providing the highly customized solutions our clients count on, while expanding our ability to comprehensively meet their most important life goals. Lido’s capabilities in tax and estate planning, combined with its overall family office approach, will resonate with our clients now and as we continue to grow our impact.”

McAfee & Taft is serving as legal advisor to JHCP. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Lido.

Information for this article was sourced from Lido Advisors.

