Revel Secures $150M Series B Funding to Revolutionize Hardware Testing

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Revel, a Los Angeles-based startup focused on software for hardware testing and control, has raised $150 million in a Series B funding led by Index Ventures. The new funding aims to accelerate its expansion across industrial and high-tech sectors, like aerospace, defense and robotics.

“We believe hardware is entering a new era that is more autonomous, software-driven and operationally complex than ever before, yet the underlying software infrastructure has not kept pace,” said Nina Achadjian, a partner at Index Ventures, who led the round and joined Revel’s board, in a statement. “By modernizing this foundational layer, Revel has the potential to define a new category in how complex hardware is built and run.”

In a statement, Revel’s founder and chief executive, Scott Morton, said much of the existing software used to test and control hardware systems is outdated, with many tools built decades ago and lacking modern capabilities such as real-time observability and collaborative workflows. This has created inefficiencies and risks as hardware systems become more autonomous and software-driven.

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Revel’s platform bridges these gaps by allowing teams to visually configure hardware systems, monitor live telemetry and safely issue commands in real time. Their programming language, RevelCode, combines intuitive, Python-inspired syntax with deterministic execution, precision and debuggability for high-consequence environments.

The new funding, which drew support from Redpoint Ventures, returning investors Thrive Capital, Felicis and Abstract Ventures, as well as angel investors like Dylan Field, will support team expansion, continued product development and broader market deployment.

Founded by engineers with experience at companies, including SpaceX, Anduril and Palantir, Revel is focused on addressing the growing complexity of modern hardware systems while also accelerating testing and preventing costly errors. By replacing fragmented and outdated tooling, the platform aims to improve reliability, speed and collaboration in hardware development.

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Information from this article was sourced from Revel.