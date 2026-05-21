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Banking & Finance

Fighting Distorted Information: Inside PeakMetrics’ New $6M Series A Funding Expansion

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Los Angeles-based PeakMetrics, an AI-driven narrative intelligence company, has closed a $6 million Series A funding round to bring its total capital to $16.3 million. The new funding will accelerate advancements across the company’s AI-driven platform and support go-to-market expansion to cater to growing demands.

“AI has changed the speed and scale of how narratives spread online,” said Nick Loui, co-founder and chief executive of PeakMetrics, in a statement. “Organizations can no longer afford to operate with partial visibility. PeakMetrics gives leaders the ability to quantify what is spreading, if it’s authentic, and what requires action. This funding allows us to accelerate our mission of bringing clarity to a world of distorted information.”

Rooted in defense and national security, PeakMetrics has been developing its platform to meet the demands of this new information environment. The company provides critical context into how narratives spread, why they gain traction, who is amplifying them and whether they are authentic or engineered, so teams can act early and with confidence.

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Customers rely on PeakMetrics to anticipate risks, uncover opportunities hidden in online noise and respond decisively in fast-moving environments. Whether detecting early signals of a boycott campaign, identifying favorability shifts in brand conversation or debunking false narratives before they spread, PeakMetrics delivers the intelligence needed to act with confidence.

With the new funding, PeakMetrics hopes to enhance real-time detection of harmful narratives, deepen the intelligence leaders need to act decisively and lay the groundwork for future innovations, including corporate fact-checking hubs that help organizations establish trusted sources of truth.

Founded in 2017 by Loui and Bobby Lincoln, PeakMetrics uses machine learning technology to analyze media sources and different social media platforms to identify media manipulation and adversarial attacks in real-time, before they cause damage. The recently closed Series A funding was led by Moneta Ventures, with follow-on participation from Techstars, Parameter Ventures, VITALIZE Venture Capital and Gurtin Ventures.

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Information for this article was sourced from PeakMetrics.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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