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Banking & Finance

Juno Seed Funding Accelerates “Human-in-the-Loop” AI Tax Infrastructure

By David NusbaumContributor 
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San Diego-based Juno has raised $12 million in seed funding to expand its automation platform designed to streamline tax preparation for accounting firms. The round was led by Bonfire Ventures, with participation from Impression Ventures and Xfund.

Juno plans to use the new funding to scale its platform, which automates tax return preparation, review and advisory processes while maintaining human oversight. The company said its system can reduce preparation time by up to 50% and is already being used by hundreds of tax firms reporting up to twice the efficiency gains.

“The accounting industry is wasting our best minds on manual data entry,” said David Haase, founder and chief executive of Juno, in a statement. “We didn’t just build Juno to save time; we built it to allow accountants to move from being data processors to the high-value advisors their clients actually need.”

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Preparing tax returns continues to be a labor-intensive process, often requiring practitioners to manually input thousands of data points. While artificial intelligence has emerged as a potential solution, many firms remain hesitant to adopt fully automated systems due to concerns over accuracy and accountability.

Juno addresses these concerns by offering what it describes as a “clear box” system that keeps a human in the loop. Its platform provides source-to-return traceability, allowing users to verify how each data point is processed, while automating up to 90% of data entry across more than 90 document types.

Additional features include real-time data processing, automatic error detection and integrations with existing tax software and workflow tools. The system flags inconsistencies and prior-year changes, enabling professionals to focus on higher-level review and advisory work.

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Founded by David Haase, who previously built Golden State Accounting into a regional firm that handled tax returns for thousands of clients, Juno aims to address inefficiencies in the accounting industry as demand grows for AI-driven solutions that balance automation with accuracy and compliance.

Information for this article was sourced from Juno.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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