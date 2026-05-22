Inside the Vesta Foodservice Investment Deal by Olympus Partners

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Olympus Partners has announced a strategic investment in Vesta Foodservice, a specialty foodservice distribution company serving primarily the Western United States. The partnership is expected to position Vesta for accelerated growth, with plans to expand operations and invest in technology.

“We are excited to partner with the entire management team at Vesta,” said Michael Horgan, a partner at Olympus, in a statement. “Vesta’s market-leading position and customer-centric approach differentiates it in today’s market and positions the company for future growth.”

Vesta Foodservice, which is also known for its “Yes Chef” service model, is a premier foodservice distributor that supplies a wide range of customers, including fine dining restaurants, luxury hotels and large-scale institutional foodservice providers. It was established in 1985 at Santa Fe and is focused on being reliable and delivering quality resources.

Advertisement

Olympus Partners, a Stamford, Connecticut-based private equity firm, focuses on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries, including industrial and business services, food services, healthcare services, financial services, consumer and manufacturing.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Cameron Leishman of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Michael Mackie of KPMG, while Vesta Foodservice was represented by Harris Williams and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP.

With the new investment, Vesta is expected to pursue expansion initiatives and strengthen its market position, leveraging Olympus Partners’ resources and expertise to support long-term growth.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Vesta Foodservice.

