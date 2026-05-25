Accelerating Ocean Tech: The General Oceans MRV Systems Acquisition

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General Oceans has entered into a purchase agreement with MRV Systems LLC, marking a strategic move aimed at expanding its capabilities in marine robotics and subsea technology solutions. The agreement is expected to strengthen its position in the ocean technology sector, particularly in the development and deployment of remotely operated and autonomous underwater systems.

“MRV is a great fit for General Oceans, and we’re excited to have them join our growing Group,” said Atle Lohrmann, president of General Oceans, in a statement. “With access to the Group’s extensive sales network and engineering experience, we believe we can develop MRV’s global presence quickly and explore new revenue opportunities as we move forward.”

MRV Systems LLC specializes in advanced marine robotics and underwater vehicle technologies used for scientific research, environmental monitoring and industrial applications. Its product lineup includes advanced floats and gliders, such as the ALAMO, S2-A, and DeepSOLO, which cater to missions like the Argo and Deep Argo Programs.

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Through the acquisition, General Oceans aims to integrate MRV Systems’ engineering expertise and product portfolio into its broader marine technology platform. The company stated that this will allow it to deliver more comprehensive solutions to clients in sectors such as offshore energy, defense and ocean research.

Founded in 2010 as a spin-off from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, San Diego-based MRV has become a trusted supplier of advanced profiling vehicles for ocean research, climate monitoring and maritime domain awareness. It currently contributes to profiling floats to the Argo program and is well-established with a strong U.S. presence and serves customers such as NOAA, NASA and the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office.

The transaction will further enhance General Oceans’ growth strategy and enable collaboration between MRV and its existing brands, realizing the benefits of the Group’s global capabilities. It marks yet another acquisition in accordance with General Oceans’ growth strategy and expands its recent track record of successful acquisitions.

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Information for this article was sourced from General Oceans.

