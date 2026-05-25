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Banking & Finance

Shaping the Future of Illumination: The NLS Lighting Schréder Acquisition

By David NusbaumContributor 
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NLS Lighting, LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specification-grade outdoor LED lighting, has been acquired by Schréder, a global leader in smart outdoor lighting solutions, in a move aimed at accelerating innovation and expanding its presence in the North American market.

Under the agreement, NLS Lighting will gain access to Schréder’s global resources, innovation capabilities and smart lighting technologies, enabling it to enhance product development and broaden its portfolio of connected lighting solutions. The partnership is expected to strengthen NLS Lighting’s capabilities in delivering advanced, data-driven outdoor lighting systems across a range of applications, including roadways, sports facilities and architectural projects.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for NLS Lighting,” said Ryan Goldstein, president of NLS Lighting, in a statement. “By aligning with Schréder, we are strengthening our ability to innovate and grow, while staying true to the core principles that have defined our success: performance-driven solutions, ease of doing business and strong customer relationships.”

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NLS Lighting will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team, with no changes to day-to-day operations. The company’s customers, agent partners, vendors and subcontractors will experience full continuity, ensuring a seamless transition.

NLS is also expanding its physical footprint and increasing its manufacturing capacity by more than 55%, further reinforcing its commitment to American-made production and its ability to meet growing demand.

Founded in 2014, Los Angeles-based NLS Lighting is focused on delivering specification-grade products rooted in engineering precision with American manufacturing.

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Schréder, founded in 1907 in Lisbon, Portugal, is an independent smart outdoor lighting solution provider worldwide. It operates in more than 70 countries and delivers sustainable, high-performance lighting infrastructure that enhances urban environments and supports smart cities.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Intrepid Investment Bankers and Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP served as NLS’ financial and legal advisors, respectively.

Information for this article was sourced from NLS Lighting.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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