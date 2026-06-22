David Cameron Named Chief Operating Officer of City National Bank

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City National Bank today announced the appointment of David Cameron to the newly created position of chief operating officer. In this expanded role, Cameron will lead a newly unified COO group that integrates bankwide operations, controls and change management functions. Cameron will continue to report to Howard Hammond, president and chief executive officer.

Cameron joined City National in 2005 as an associate business development officer and has since held leadership roles across Commercial Banking, Business Banking, and, most recently, as head of Consumer Banking.

“David’s appointment as COO marks a pivotal moment for City National Bank as we align our teams and capabilities to better serve our clients and achieve our growth ambitions,” Hammond said. “David’s deep expertise, strategic vision, and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal leader to drive this transformation.”

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“I am honored to take on the role of chief operating officer at City National Bank, an institution that has been at the forefront of what it means to be a relationship bank by delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients for more than 70 years,” Cameron said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organization to build on our strong foundation, drive meaningful growth, and continue to put our clients at the center of everything we do.”

Information for this article was sourced from City National Bank.