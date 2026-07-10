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Banking & Finance

AAEL Partners Launches Global Energy Investment Platform with Oaktree

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Strategic partnership with Oaktree positions AAEL to pursue differentiated global energy investment opportunities

La Canada Flintridge-based AAEL Partners, LLC has announced its launch as a newly formed energy investment platform founded by Bobby Saadati, as well as a strategic partnership with funds managed by Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

AAEL will target investment opportunities across the energy value chain in both U.S. and international markets where value may be obscured by complexity, ownership structure, capital constraints, strategic non-core status or limited competition from traditional capital providers. AAEL’s strategy emphasizes active sourcing, bespoke structuring and hands-on asset oversight, with a focus on durable cash flow, disciplined underwriting and long-term value creation.

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The partnership combines Oaktree’s flexible capital and institutional investment discipline with AAEL’s sourcing capabilities and experience executing complex energy transactions. Oaktree will provide up to $750 million of capital to support select AAEL-sourced investment opportunities that are mutually agreed upon by Oaktree and AAEL.

“AAEL was created to pursue energy opportunities where flexible capital, deep relationships and disciplined underwriting can unlock value,” said Bobby Saadati, founder of AAEL. “Our partnership with Oaktree enhances our ability to identify and pursue opportunities that align with our mandate.”

“AAEL brings differentiated perspectives and relationships, with the ability to identify and execute opportunities that require sector judgment, structuring capability and speed of execution,” said Bobby LaRoche, managing director at Oaktree. “We are pleased to partner with Bobby and the AAEL team as they pursue attractive opportunities across the energy value chain.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Oaktree.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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