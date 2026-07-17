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Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Former Locana CEO brings three decades of leadership and transformation experience to Transom’s portfolio companies

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner
Jeff Haight

Los Angeles-based Transom Capital Group, an operations-focused private equity firm, has announced that Jeff Haight has joined as an operating partner and member of its Operations Team. In this role, Haight will help oversee value creation initiatives across select Transom portfolio companies, drawing on more than three decades of experience as an accomplished CEO and Fortune 500 executive. Throughout his career, Haight has led business transformations, built high-performing teams and executed growth strategies across multiple industries.

As CEO, Haight transformed and grew Locana, a former Transom portfolio company, into a leading geospatial technology and consulting business, culminating in its acquisition by TRC in 2024. Prior to Locana, Haight served as a senior vice president at CH2M, where he held multiple executive leadership roles, including overseeing the firm’s more than $1 billion Northwest Region, its global management consulting practice and the Board of Directors’ Strategic Planning Committee. Haight has also co-launched two network security companies and has chaired multiple nonprofit boards.

“Having partnered with Transom as a portfolio company CEO, I experienced firsthand the firm’s highly engaged, hands-on approach to building teams and delivering results,” said Haight. “Transom stands apart due to the depth of its operational resources, pragmatism and commitment to working alongside management teams. I’m excited to bring my experience leading and scaling businesses to partner with management teams across Transom’s portfolio.”

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Haight’s appointment reflects Transom’s continued commitment to strengthening its in-house Operations Team, which partners closely with management teams and Transom’s Mergers & Acquisitions function from early diligence through exit. The team is focused on driving transformation, accelerating growth and enhancing operational execution across the firm’s portfolio.

“Throughout our partnership with Locana, Jeff consistently demonstrated the leadership, judgment and operational expertise that set exceptional CEOs apart,” said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner of Transom. “As Transom continues to grow, we have remained focused on strengthening our in-house Operations Team with leaders who can help our portfolio companies navigate complexity and drive long-term value creation. Jeff is exactly that kind of leader, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

Information for this article was sourced from Transom Capital Group.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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