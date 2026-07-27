Angeles Equity Partners Brings on 13-Year Finance Veteran Kyle Huffman

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Kyle Huffman

Los Angeles-based Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm that partners with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services and specialty distribution businesses in order to realize their full potential, has announced that Kyle Huffman has joined the Angeles Operations Group as vice president, finance. Huffman brings 13 years of finance and accounting leadership experience in public and private companies, spanning private equity operations, public-company readiness, transaction diligence and operational finance transformation.

Angeles focuses on optimizing the performance of industrial businesses with a consistent approach to operational transformation and strategic repositioning. As a vice president in Angeles’ operations group, Huffman will partner with portfolio company leadership teams to help build scalable finance organizations, improve cash generation, support acquisitions and strengthen financial performance. His unique combination of public accounting, corporate finance leadership, private equity operations and IPO readiness experience further expands the firm’s operational capabilities.

“Kyle brings the finance leadership our portfolio companies need during periods of operational and financial transformation,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “He has a proven track record of building high-performing finance organizations that help companies scale and improve performance. His experience leading finance transformations, supporting transactions and improving operational performance will be valuable to our portfolio leadership teams as they execute their growth strategies.”

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Before joining Angeles Operations Group, Huffman served as chief accounting officer at Elauwit Connection, where he built the finance organization and reporting infrastructure that supported the company’s successful IPO in 2025. Previously, he was a member of the operations team at MiddleGround Capital, partnering with portfolio companies on finance transformation initiatives and acquisition diligence.

“I am excited to join the Angeles platform, working alongside the talented investment and operations team to help our portfolio companies build finance organizations that support better decision-making, allocate capital effectively and support sustainable growth,” Huffman added.

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.