Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Banking & Finance

Torrance Advanced Manufacturing Firm Hadrian Raises $1.37 Billion in Series D

Torrance advanced manufacturing firm Hadrian raises $1.37 billion in Series D
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hadrian, a Torrance-based advanced manufacturing company building highly automated factories to support U.S. manufacturing, raised $1.37 billion in Series D equity financing to accelerate the buildout of the domestic manufacturing capacity needed to deliver the nation’s most critical defense, aerospace and industrial systems.

The raise values Hadrian at $7.87 billion. The financing is co-led by WCM Investment Management, Washington Harbour Partners, Valor Equity Partners, 137 Ventures and Baillie Gifford.

JPMorganChase’s Strategic Investment Group joined as anchor co-lead, investing through the firm’s Security and Resiliency Initiative, a program dedicated to strengthening the industries critical to national and economic security.

Advertisement

“Production is now the frontline of deterrence,” said Chris Power, founder and chief executive of Hadrian, in a statement. “America’s ability to lead will depend on whether we can build, train and scale faster. This financing allows Hadrian to accelerate building the Factories of the Future, expand into new mission-critical production capabilities and invest in the technicians and engineers who will rebuild America’s industrial base.”

The round also included major participation by 1789 Capital, as well as participation from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, funds managed by Apollo, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., CapitalG, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Altimeter, Construct Capital and existing investors.

Since its Series C financing just 12 months ago, Hadrian has rapidly expanded its manufacturing footprint and capabilities. The company opened new factories in Mesa, AZ, and Muscle Shoals, AL, bringing its footprint to just under 3 million square feet across four sites and adding capacity in regions central to America’s industrial future. Over the next year, Hadrian will launch additional factories and plans to expand into new production lines, including munitions and autonomous systems to continue building the manufacturing platform required to support the country’s most urgent programs.

Advertisement

Hadrian’s growth is also creating a new workforce model for American manufacturing. The company is hiring and training operators, engineers and technologists to work inside highly automated factories where software, robotics and human ingenuity come together on the factory floor.

Information for this story was provided by Hadrian.

Banking & FinanceBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCEINVESTMENTS & FUNDING

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Hot Topic storefront

Banking & Finance

Spencer Spirit Holdings Inks $350M Deal for Hot Topic and BoxLunch

A portrait of Daniel Timmons

Banking & Finance

PNC Bank Names Daniel Timmons Regional President for Greater Los Angeles

United States Space Force logo displayed on a smartphone screen

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

U.S. Space Force Awards $615 Million for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting

Actualyze AI emerges from stealth with $7 million seed round

AI & Tech

Actualyze AI Exits Stealth with $7M from Top VCs to Secure the Enterprise AI Stack

Woman's hand using a smartphone, shopping online with chat box, cart, dollar icons popping up

AI & Tech

Dimension Raises $1.65M Seed Round to Scale Seller OS for Social Commerce

Alix Earle + Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

Alix Earle Bets On Cymbiotika

Bidbus raises $15 million Series A to scale its live dealer auction marketplace

Automotive Business

Bidbus Secures $15M Series A to Expand Live Car Auction Marketplace

Nuclear startup Valar Atomics raises $1 billion Series B round led by Sequoia

Banking & Finance

Nuclear Startup Valar Atomics Raises $1 Billion Series B Led by Sequoia

K2 Space raises $500M Series D to scale high-power satellites

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

K2 Space Raises $500M Series D to Scale High-Power Satellites

Antares raises $470 million Series C round to deploy nuclear microreactors

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Antares Raises $470M Series C to Deploy Nuclear Microreactors for US Military

Charlie Puth + Lucky Brand

Entertainment Business

Lucky Brand’s Next Growth Play Is Built Around Music, Marketing and Charlie Puth

Maria S. Salinas portrait

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

A City Built for What Comes Next

The Latest Deals

Advertisement