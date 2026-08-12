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Banking & Finance

PNC Bank Names Daniel Timmons Regional President for Greater Los Angeles

A portrait of Daniel Timmons
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Promotion Expands Upon Role as Head of Corporate Banking

PNC Bank has announced the promotion of Daniel M. Timmons to regional president for the Greater Los Angeles market. In this role, Timmons will lead PNC’s local market strategy, business development, client relationships and community engagement efforts, while continuing to serve as head of Corporate Banking for the region.

Timmons is a respected banking veteran with nearly 25 years of experience and has been instrumental in establishing and growing PNC’s presence in Southern California.

As the first head of Corporate Banking for PNC’s Greater Los Angeles market, he has helped build PNC’s local corporate banking franchise, recruiting a strong team of bankers to serve middle market and large corporate clients throughout the region.

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Under Timmons’ leadership, PNC has strategically expanded its corporate banking presence in Southern California, including through the launch of specialized teams serving a diverse cross-section of industries, including entertainment, technology, food and beverage, and consumer products.

Before joining PNC in 2023, Timmons served for 20 years in various leadership roles at Bank of America, including as a market executive for the institution’s global commercial bank.

“Dan’s deep roots in the market, proven leadership and commitment to our clients and communities make him an ideal leader for this role,” said Laura MacNeil, Office of the Regional Presidents territory executive for the West Coast. “He is well positioned to continue advancing PNC’s growth and market presence across Los Angeles.”

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Timmons will be instrumental in the continued success of the bank’s differentiated Regional President model, delivering the capabilities and resources of one of the nation’s largest banks together with the dedicated attention of a local team in the Greater Los Angeles region.

He succeeds Todd Wilson, who is departing PNC.

Beyond his professional contributions, Timmons serves on the board of trustees for Ronald McDonald House Pasadena and recently fulfilled a seven-year term as a member of the executive committee and chair of the finance committee for the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation.

Information for this article was sourced from PNC.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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