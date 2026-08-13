Spencer Spirit Holdings Inks $350M Deal for Hot Topic and BoxLunch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc. announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with Sycamore Partners to acquire City of Industry-based Hot Topic Inc. and its portfolio of brands that includes Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe from Sycamore Partners. The strategic transaction unites six iconic, highly complementary retail concepts under one umbrella, expanding the combined company’s total footprint to more than 3,000 stores across North America. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition price was reported at approximately $350 million by industry estimates. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

“Joining forces creates an incredible platform of distinctive, established brands that share a passion for product, storytelling and customer experience,” said Steven Silverstein, chief executive of Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc., in a statement. “While our operating models and strategies cater to unique and different audiences, our core values, mission and commitment to innovation are completely aligned. This transaction enhances our long-term durability, broadens our reach and positions us to write the next chapter of retail history together.”

The combination joins two major retail operators. Spencer Spirit’s existing portfolio includes Spirit Halloween with more than 1,550 locations. It also operates Spencer’s with 650 locations and Spirit Christmas with 44 locations this year.

Advertisement

The Hot Topic portfolio includes the eponymous cultural icon with 615 stores in North America, BoxLunch with 280 stores and Her Universe. After closing, Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe will continue to operate independently of the Spencer Spirit business and maintain their headquarters in California.

Steve Vranes, who has served as chief executive of Hot Topic Inc. for over 10 years, will remain in his role, overseeing the three brands’ day-to-day operations and strategic growth alongside his executive team. Vranes will report directly to Silverstein.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our brands, team members and customers,” said Steve Vranes, chief executive of Hot Topic, in a statement. “By joining a complementary portfolio while maintaining our operational independence, we can build on the tremendous growth our teams have delivered over the past decade and drive even more opportunities for expansion.”

Advertisement

Solomon Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as legal advisor. Wells Fargo is serving as lead arranger for the debt financing. Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to Hot Topic Inc. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Information for this story was provided by Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc.

